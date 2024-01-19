Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $3.87 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $3.22 on Friday, hitting $170.06. 2,572,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,714,294. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $170.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.36.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.38.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

