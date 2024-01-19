Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.39% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHML. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of JHML traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,363. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $825.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $59.27.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

