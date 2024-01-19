Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAY. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at about $234,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GMAY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.11. 4,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $33.11.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

