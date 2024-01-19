Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:CDPYF)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0899 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $34.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $40.63.
About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
