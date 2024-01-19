Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:CDPYF)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0899 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $34.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $40.63.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at September 30, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,500 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.