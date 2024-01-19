Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNCGet Free Report) traded up 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.66. 162,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 597,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$255.01 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.49.

In other news, Director Jennifer Edith Morais purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$39,564.00. In other Canada Nickel news, Senior Officer Adam Paul Schatzker acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Also, Director Jennifer Edith Morais bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$39,564.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 143,500 shares of company stock worth $124,364. Insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.

