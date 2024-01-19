Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $82.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley raised Camtek from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Camtek Price Performance

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Camtek has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.68.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $80.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter worth approximately $3,157,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

