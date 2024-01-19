Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Short Interest Update

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $95.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $127.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day moving average is $99.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.39%.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,688.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,341,000 after acquiring an additional 157,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,147,000 after acquiring an additional 45,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,974 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

