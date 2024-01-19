Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of –0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.0 million-$40.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.2 million. Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $17.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.13.

CMBM stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $43.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.95 million. Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, Director Kevin J. Lynch bought 15,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $62,743.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,569 shares of company stock worth $72,093. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 30.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 31.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after buying an additional 17,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 40.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 67,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

