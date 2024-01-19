Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given New $5.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $5.50 to $5.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CMBM. TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities cut Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cambium Networks from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Cambium Networks from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Trading Down 9.9 %

Cambium Networks stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.36. 75,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.37. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $43.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.95 million. Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. On average, analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch acquired 15,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $62,743.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,878.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $72,093. 57.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 493.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.