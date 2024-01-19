Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Shares Gap Up to $17.66

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.66, but opened at $18.05. Cadeler A/S shares last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 20,854 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.
Cadeler A/S Stock Performance
About Cadeler A/S
Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as operates offshore marine and engineering. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.
