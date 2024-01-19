Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Shares Gap Up to $17.66

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.66, but opened at $18.05. Cadeler A/S shares last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 20,854 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CDLR

Cadeler A/S Stock Performance

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as operates offshore marine and engineering. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.