C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 4,135 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 34,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.44. 243,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,788. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.98 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

