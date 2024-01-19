C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 1,934 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock remained flat at $41.95 during trading on Friday. 150,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,728. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $42.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

