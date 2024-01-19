C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $278,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,288,000 after buying an additional 1,435,379 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,226,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,191,000 after buying an additional 1,423,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,990,000 after buying an additional 1,168,230 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.24. The stock had a trading volume of 462,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,165. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average is $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

