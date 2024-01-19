Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Short Interest Update

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 733,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Burford Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BUR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Burford Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 49,320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Burford Capital by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 45,693 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Burford Capital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BUR opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a current ratio of 9.68.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $368.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Burford Capital will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.