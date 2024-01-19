BTIG Research Begins Coverage on AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

Stock analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on APPF

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $176.31 on Friday. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $102.85 and a 12 month high of $211.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.30.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $165.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AppFolio news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,618.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AppFolio by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,575,000 after purchasing an additional 46,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,371,000 after buying an additional 42,573 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 572,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,466,000 after buying an additional 62,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AppFolio by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.