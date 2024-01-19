Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Brown & Brown worth $14,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 608.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.50. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $76.25.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

