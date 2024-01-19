Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIPC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.40. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

