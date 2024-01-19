Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report released on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $5.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.35. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%.

CNQ has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.16. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $68.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,739,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,409,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684,896 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,926,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,009,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,756 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,431,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $979,927,000 after purchasing an additional 533,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,796,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7203 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

