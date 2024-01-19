Brokerages Set Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) PT at $206.43

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NXST opened at $167.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.84 and its 200-day moving average is $155.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $74,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $673,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $74,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $673,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,710,964.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,808. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,584,000 after buying an additional 27,714 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,322,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,315,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,393,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,474,000 after purchasing an additional 28,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

