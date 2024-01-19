Brokerages Set Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target at $30.27

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFLT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CFLT opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.70. Confluent has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $203,622.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 409,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,806,135.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $79,415.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,673.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $203,622.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 409,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,806,135.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,051. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 53,625.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,388,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,072,000 after acquiring an additional 27,337,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,843 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 11.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 18.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,656,000 after acquiring an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

