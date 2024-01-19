Brokerages Set Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target at $44.14

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RCUS

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

In other news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $382,212.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $562,421 in the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 244.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.02%. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.