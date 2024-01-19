Brokerages Set Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Target Price at $15.67

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

ABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $14.32 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 38.40 and a quick ratio of 38.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.18%.

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CFO Paul Elenio purchased 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $30,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,056.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CFO Paul Elenio purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $30,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,056.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $999,607.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,117.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 92,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,747 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 322.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.