BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Trading 2.8% Higher

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $20.26. 34,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 392,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $835.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 6,217.39% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.29 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 33.8% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 67,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

