Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.22. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

