Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

