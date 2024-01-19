Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) PT Lowered to $77.00 at Truist Financial

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BXP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of BXP opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $79.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 318.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 770.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

