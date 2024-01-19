Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Raised to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $335.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $280.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $347.54.

SAM stock opened at $360.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $296.27 and a twelve month high of $420.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.14 and a 200-day moving average of $349.72.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $601.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.88 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $36,199.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 306 shares of company stock valued at $105,436 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,680,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,690,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Boston Beer by 119.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 3,954.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

