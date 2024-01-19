Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Booking by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Booking by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Booking by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Susana D'emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,517.92.

Booking stock opened at $3,528.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,344.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,114.74. The company has a market capitalization of $123.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,268.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3,580.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

