Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Lessened by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,528.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,268.36 and a 52 week high of $3,580.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,344.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,114.74.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.