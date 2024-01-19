BNP Paribas Lowers DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Underperform

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential downside of 25.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 246,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $8,991,215.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 441,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,143.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,208,800 shares of company stock worth $82,294,006 over the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,038,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,403,000 after purchasing an additional 109,406 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,687,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,543,000 after purchasing an additional 531,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $102,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

