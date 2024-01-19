Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Raised by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $117.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.75. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

