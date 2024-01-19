BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 54,851 Shares

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $888,037.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,677,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,521,067.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 81,123 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,319,871.21.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 33,594 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $544,894.68.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 73,695 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,202,702.40.

On Thursday, January 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,885 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $46,535.05.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 114,600 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,846,206.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 164,459 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,693,838.42.

On Thursday, December 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 72,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,178,551.20.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 488,281 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,944,331.87.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 321,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $5,168,750.40.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 133,259 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $2,124,148.46.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of ECAT opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 15.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,335,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,938,000 after acquiring an additional 992,116 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,781,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 697,851 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 936,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 136,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 220,320 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

