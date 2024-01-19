BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Acquires $941,477.68 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 62,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $941,477.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,813,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,646,115.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,916 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $522,692.52.
- On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 32,410 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $482,260.80.
- On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 93,903 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $1,399,154.70.
- On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 97,123 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $1,439,362.86.
- On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 145,695 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $2,183,968.05.
- On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 192,179 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $2,865,388.89.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,254 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $509,356.98.
- On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,939 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $669,591.10.
- On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,639 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $39,030.81.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $146,802.96.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:BCAT opened at $15.01 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCAT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
–
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.