BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Acquires $941,477.68 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 62,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $941,477.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,813,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,646,115.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,916 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $522,692.52.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 32,410 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $482,260.80.

On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 93,903 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $1,399,154.70.

On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 97,123 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $1,439,362.86.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 145,695 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $2,183,968.05.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 192,179 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $2,865,388.89.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,254 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $509,356.98.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,939 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $669,591.10.

On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,639 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $39,030.81.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $146,802.96.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BCAT opened at $15.01 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCAT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

