Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Acquired by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Black Hills worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 3.0% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 130,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 13.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 13.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $50.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.66. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $73.98.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.77%.

BKH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

