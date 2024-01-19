BitShares Trading 0.8% Lower This Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. During the last week, BitShares has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $11.94 million and $205,185.29 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001576 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001373 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000887 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.