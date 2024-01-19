Bitcoiva Tops 1-Day Volume of $930,122.31 (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for $9.65 or 0.00023332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $154.88 million and $930,122.31 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,369.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.89 or 0.00572633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00180123 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00023578 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000463 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.63453157 USD and is down -4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $954,801.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

