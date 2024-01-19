BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 513.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,115 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,233.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,192,000 after buying an additional 592,585 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $27,838,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 61.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 934,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,562,000 after acquiring an additional 356,753 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 173,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 72,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 380,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 229,415 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $92.53 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 120.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day moving average of $89.45.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $581.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $981,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,162 shares in the company, valued at $41,746,656.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,162 shares in the company, valued at $41,746,656.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,764 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,509. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMRN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.30.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

