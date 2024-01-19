Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $319.67.

Get Biogen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $246.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.42 and its 200 day moving average is $256.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen has a 1 year low of $220.86 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.05.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.