Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) Insider Acquires £25,522.50 in Stock

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mills purchased 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £25,522.50 ($32,475.51).

Christopher Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Christopher Mills purchased 25,000 shares of Bigblu Broadband stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($12,088.05).

On Friday, December 22nd, Christopher Mills purchased 100,000 shares of Bigblu Broadband stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($36,900.37).

Bigblu Broadband Price Performance

LON:BBB opened at GBX 41 ($0.52) on Friday. Bigblu Broadband plc has a twelve month low of GBX 26.88 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 72 ($0.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £24.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.92.

About Bigblu Broadband

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in Australia and the Nordics. The company offers satellite and fixed wireless broadband services; and a range of services to customers, including hardware supply, installation, pre- and post-sale support, and billings and collections.

