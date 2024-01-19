Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.320–0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $884.7 million-$884.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $897.6 million. Big 5 Sporting Goods also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -0.400–0.380 EPS.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.3 %

BGFV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $102.10 million, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $10.83.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $239.89 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Big 5 Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,561.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

See Also

