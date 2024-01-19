Benchmark Lowers Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) to Hold

Benchmark lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.88.

HP opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $659.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

