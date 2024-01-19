BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.85.

BRBR stock opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.34. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,293,000 after buying an additional 9,940,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,598,000 after buying an additional 6,997,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,862,000 after buying an additional 2,826,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after buying an additional 2,569,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 11,443.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,384,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

