Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $747,253.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

