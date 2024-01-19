Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $747,253.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
