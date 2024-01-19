Beck Bode LLC Takes Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 60.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 60.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.25.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $129.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.35. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.89 and a 52-week high of $133.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.58.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.