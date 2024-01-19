Beck Bode LLC Sells 577 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Beck Bode LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 32,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 39,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIW opened at $91.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $95.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.49.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

