Beck Bode LLC Sells 3,360 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Beck Bode LLC lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 18,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 27.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 127,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 267,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,416 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,948 in the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

