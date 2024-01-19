Beck Bode LLC Sells 2,231 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Beck Bode LLC lessened its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 64.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in BILL by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in BILL by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of BILL by 0.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BILL from $165.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BILL in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.91.

BILL stock opened at $72.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average of $95.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -45.38 and a beta of 1.74. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.94 and a 52 week high of $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $818,155.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,966,930.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $818,155.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,966,930.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $536,448.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,384.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,885 shares of company stock worth $1,896,363. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

