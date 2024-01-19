Beck Bode LLC Reduces Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Beck Bode LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $695,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.36. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

