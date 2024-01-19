Beck Bode LLC Makes New $631,000 Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MKC shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $64.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

