Beck Bode LLC Invests $650,000 in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 5,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in MGE Energy by 16,133.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 39.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

MGEE opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $83.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

